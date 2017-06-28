Activist and Pride Inc. founder George Burney dead at 89

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Long-time civil rights activist and founder of Pride Inc. George Burney died early Wednesday. Burney was 89 years old.

A post on the Pride Inc. Facebook page says he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer nearly two months ago.

Burney is well known for his many years leading the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior parade. But he also worked to pride support for the community and especially children. Burney's efforts to collect and buy bikes for children and provide Easter baskets made him a favorite for young people.

Mayor Greg Fischer honored Burney with the 2016 MLK Freedom Award. The ceremony focused on his activist roots in the fight for social change with 1950s sit-in in the "whites-only" section of the Louisville bus depot, which led to its integration. Burney was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame in 2012.

Burney also worked as a volunteer courthouse liaison for 30 years. In 2010, the Louisville Metro Police Department honored Burney as Volunteer of the Year.

According to a bio on his MLK Freedom Award, Burney was a successful bandleader and dancer as a young man. And he toured with the Bob Hope Show, and was part of an integrated group during times of segregation, along with Duke Ellington, Red Foxx, Della Reese, Etta James, Joe Tex and Lionel Hampton.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.