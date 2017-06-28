Coast Guard honors shipmate who died at Falls of the Ohio more t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coast Guard honors shipmate who died at Falls of the Ohio more than a century ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ceremony was held to honor a Coast Guard shipmate who made the ultimate sacrifice more than 100 years ago.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard paid tribute to John Munz. In 1916, Munz and other crew members tried to save two fishermen near the Falls of the Ohio.

Munz died in the process, becoming the only Coast Guard member to die while serving on the Falls of the Ohio.

"I knew a little bit about this. My mother used to tell me a story about it and I knew of John's tragic death at the Falls. I think it's absolutely incredible that he finally now has taken some honor for this. I think it's wonderful that the Coast Guard has recommended him and brought him up for this award," said Bruce Meyer, who is Munz's great-great grandson.

A wreath was also floated into the McAlpine Locks and Dam to honor Munz.

