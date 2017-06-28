Scott County officials to vote on proposed $5.5 million county j - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Scott County officials to vote on proposed $5.5 million county jail renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County leaders are deciding whether to pour $5.5 million into renovating the county jail -- but some officials are concerned about the project.

As of Wednesday morning, the vote hadn't happened yet. County officials agree the jail, in its current state, is "worn out."

Scott County Council members and county commissioners were in a joint meeting to hear the full proposal. It includes an expansion of the intake booking area, additional transport cells, a new main entrance and two new bays for transport vans. The plan would also tear down and rebuild the older portion of the jail in order to connect it to the new portion, which just opened last year.

The renovations would also include an additional 13,000 square feet and 48 beds.

Sheriff Dan McClain says the renovations are badly needed, as the jail is already at capacity. County officials add that the jail does not meet current Indiana jail standards, and investing in the current jail is a good move. 

"It seems like a no-brainer to me that we build new," said County Commissioner Bob Tobias. "But that's just my opinion, I guess."

The proposed project would take about nine months to complete. 

Some council members worry about the additional cost of moving inmates while the renovations take place.

"If we're gonna spend $450,000 a year sending prisoners out, we could probably make the jail pay," said Mike Zollman president of Scott County Council.

County council members and commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

