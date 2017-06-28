Scott County officials to vote on proposed $5.5 million county jail renovations

Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.

Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

UPDATE: Coroner releases name of 14-year-old girl stabbed to death near Speedway gas station

UPDATE: Coroner releases name of 14-year-old girl stabbed to death near Speedway gas station

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County leaders are deciding whether to pour $5.5 million into renovating the county jail -- but some officials are concerned about the project.

As of Wednesday morning, the vote hadn't happened yet. County officials agree the jail, in its current state, is "worn out."

Scott County Council members and county commissioners were in a joint meeting to hear the full proposal. It includes an expansion of the intake booking area, additional transport cells, a new main entrance and two new bays for transport vans. The plan would also tear down and rebuild the older portion of the jail in order to connect it to the new portion, which just opened last year.

The renovations would also include an additional 13,000 square feet and 48 beds.

Sheriff Dan McClain says the renovations are badly needed, as the jail is already at capacity. County officials add that the jail does not meet current Indiana jail standards, and investing in the current jail is a good move.

"It seems like a no-brainer to me that we build new," said County Commissioner Bob Tobias. "But that's just my opinion, I guess."

The proposed project would take about nine months to complete.

Some council members worry about the additional cost of moving inmates while the renovations take place.

"If we're gonna spend $450,000 a year sending prisoners out, we could probably make the jail pay," said Mike Zollman president of Scott County Council.

County council members and commissioners are expected to vote Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.