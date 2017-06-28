Lawsuit filed over Louisville rule restricting parking for food trucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A food fight is brewing in Louisville, after food truck vendors and traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants say the city isn't big enough for both of them.

The gauntlet was thrown down Wednesday morning when food truck operators filed a lawsuit against the city, arguing that a Louisville law that has been in place for years is unconstitutional.

The rule bars food trucks from parking within 150 feet of a brick-and-mortar restaurant that serves similar food. The vendors claim that's harmful to their business and hinders healthy competition.

On the other hand, city leaders say that at the time the ordinance was written, there needed to be rules to help legitimize food trucks.

"Let the customers decide that," said Robert Martin, operator of the Red's Comfort Food food truck. "If they don't buy my food, I'll move somewhere else."

"Part of the city's job is to come up with rules so we can have those things in our city," said Brandon Coan, a Democratic Louisville Metro Council member who represents District 8. "I think it makes sense to take a look at those things as time goes by to make sure the rules still work for everybody. So I have no problem with revisiting this or any of the other laws."

Coan helped write the original food truck ordinance. He says he would be open to revisiting it to see if there is a way to make it fairer for both food trucks and restaurants.

