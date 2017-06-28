Two people are dead in a car vs. train crash in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two people are dead in a car vs. train crash in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead, after a car and train collide in southern Indiana. 

Indiana Department of Transportation says Clark County Police are on the scene. Traffic is being directed around the area of County Road 160 and Pennsylvania Street in Henryville. 

This story will be updated. 

