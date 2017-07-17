Woman says she tried to pull brother from burning car before it exploded near Westport Village

The punishment handed down for Officer Morris Rinehardt for a meme posted after the Charlottesville protests.

Michigan woman near death, after refusing treatment for brain cancer to have sixth child

Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.

Louisville Metro Police say the pursuit of a suspected burglar came to a bizarre end...

POLICE: Pursuit of Louisville burglary suspect comes to bizarre end when she begins removing clothes

Police say he robbed the Circle K in the 5900 block of New Cut Road on Aug. 30.

Country music star Troy Gentry has died after a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey Friday afternoon.

A hack of Equifax exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans.

Equifax sets up website for 143 million people to see if their information was stolen

Hurricane Irma is changing travel plans for people across the country, and that includes many people trying to leave airports in Florida.

A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.

Glennisha Swift said she was in a car right behind them.

"As soon as he passed the light by my mom's house, the two police immediately got behind him, turned on their lights and were chasing him," Swift said.

Glennisha's mother, Amie Thompson, lost her son, 18-year-old Isaiah Basham. She joined other family members at a makeshift memorial at the crash site Monday.

"I just never thought I'd be going past one of those landmarks and see my son at the landmark," Thompson said through tears.

Pictures, cards and candles now sit under the blackened tree with charred leaves.

"That's my baby. We were inseparable," Thompson said. "That was my man. He didn't deserve that."

The coroner has not released the identity of the passenger, a teenage girl. Thompson said it was Basham's girlfriend.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, LMPD officers said they first spotted a vehicle driving erratically near Ballard High School about a mile-and-a-half from the crash site.

Officers said they were a long distance away when the teens' vehicle lost control, flipped over, hit a tree and caught fire. They said they were not pursuing the vehicle when it lost control. Swift said she tried to rescue the teens from the car. Police said they attempted to help but couldn't because of the flames.

"I tried to pull his feet out of the car. He was screaming my name, she was screaming and the car just kept blowing up," Swift said.

"Burning alive ... you just can't cope with that," Thompson said. "I'm still not gonna cope with that. Ever."

The crash is still under investigation.

