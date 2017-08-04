Illegal dumpers caught on video are part of a bigger problem in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Illegal dumpers caught on video are part of a bigger problem in Parkland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Years of illegal dumping takes a toll.

Garbage, discarded logs, and stumps are scattered around a property off Garland Avenue near South 31st.

The Louisville Department of Public Works has had enough at the problem-plagued property.

"We finally got to the point where we were able to get some surveillance cameras installed here. We were able to get some hard evidence," Pete Flood said.

Pictures from a surveillance camera captured a Louisville tree service using the spot as a personal dumping ground.

Officials aren't naming the business, but employees can be seen using a crane for the heavy lifting.

"Common sense will tell you that's not okay," Flood said.

The pictures are going to cost the business. It's being fined $3,500, a cleanup fee will follow, and two company vehicles were towed. 

"It's not a cheap thing to do, illegal dumping, and it's that way on purpose," Flood said.

The city is most concerned about fire. Flames have broken out at least four times at the property in the past decade.

"One of the fires several years ago did get out of hand, and there were several firefighters that were nearly injured by a collapsing wall in one of the buildings back here," Flood said.

The latest fire was last Monday. Charred trees are still visible.

Flood said tracking down the owner of the property has also been an issue for years.

"When you have a property owner who's not willing to take responsibility for their property, it becomes everyone else's problem," he said.

Flood said that won't be the case for long. At the very least, he's committed to hunting down illegal dumpers.

"What we would want people to know is, we are watching, and this is a place that is now off limits," he said.

(Editor’s note: Louisville Metro Works declined to name the Louisville tree service accused of illegally dumping materials in this story. Coincidentally, there is a business called Louisville Tree Service, but it is not connected with this investigation in any way.)

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

