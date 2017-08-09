Teens allegedly stole ice cream cake from London, Ky. Dunkin' Donuts as part of social media prank

Prosecutors had asked that Chris McCullum spend the rest of his life in prison. The defense wanted him to be locked up for only 20 years.More >>
Prosecutors had asked that Chris McCullum spend the rest of his life in prison. The defense wanted him to be locked up for only 20 years.More >>
The pair are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.More >>
The pair are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.More >>
Police were very interested to learn whether or not Dennis Strickland had any more of the bills -- but that's not why he was arrested...More >>
Police were very interested to learn whether or not Dennis Strickland had any more of the bills -- but that's not why he was arrested...More >>
Police say he was a parent of a student.More >>
Police say he was a parent of a student.More >>
One of the suspects allegedly asked, "We're really going to jail for this?"More >>
One of the suspects allegedly asked, "We're really going to jail for this?"More >>
Police say the group picture the victim was posing for was taken at the precise moment Tobey Puckett stole the purse...More >>
Police say the group picture the victim was posing for was taken at the precise moment Tobey Puckett stole the purse...More >>
According to an arrest report, officers were dispatched to a home on Valley Creek Road in Elizabethtown, to investigate a child welfare complaint.More >>
According to an arrest report, officers were dispatched to a home on Valley Creek Road in Elizabethtown, to investigate a child welfare complaint.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers and officials from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff's Departments made the arrests.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers and officials from the Scott and Washington County Sheriff's Departments made the arrests.More >>