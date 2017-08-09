Teens allegedly stole ice cream cake from London, Ky. Dunkin' Do - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teens allegedly stole ice cream cake from London, Ky. Dunkin' Donuts as part of social media prank

Seth Messer and Ajayci Cotton (Source: Laurel County Sheriff's Office) Seth Messer and Ajayci Cotton (Source: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens have been arrested after they allegedly stole an ice cream cake as part of a social media prank.

According to an arrest reports, it happened on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m., at the Dunkin' Donuts on 1653 KY-192 in London, Kentucky.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Department says 18-year-old Seth Messer and 19-year-old Ajayci Cotton walked into the Dunkin' Donuts. Messer allegedly stole the ice cream cake while authorities say Cotton shot video of the crime and uploaded it to social media.

Both teens were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary.

According to the Associated Press, a news release says the cake was valued at $25-$30. Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Gilbert Acciardo says employees confronted the pair, but Messer used profane language to tell them it was now his cake. Acciardo says Messer asked if "We're really going to jail for this?" upon his arrest.

