KFC Yum! Center looking for part-time and seasonal workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill more than 200 positions at a hiring event on Tuesday, August 29, 2017.

The venue is looking for part-time housekeeping and conversion positions, and food and beverage positions to help with its busy fall and winter event schedule.

A limited number of full time positions in these departments, as well as security, are also available. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted on the same day.

Centerplate, the KFC Yum! Center’s food and beverage partner, is looking for bar and concession team members, catering and premium services staff, as well as warehouse workers, cooks and dishwashers.

The hiring event will be held in the arena’s front lobby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 29. For a link to the application, click here.

