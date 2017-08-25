Man shot while sitting on his own porch in Chickasaw neighborhoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot while sitting on his own porch in Chickasaw neighborhood has died

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD said a shooting victim man found in the Chickasaw neighborhood Thursday night has died.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was found at a home at 40th Street and Greenwood Avenue near Chickasaw Park around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to University Hospital where he died Saturday, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

Neighbors said the victim was sitting on the front porch of his own home before they said they heard about six gunshots around 9:30 p.m. 

One witness said he rushed across the street and saw the victim in a pool of blood. That same person said the victim's house has been shot up in the past, and he thinks it could have been a drive-by shooting. 

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673). 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.