Man shot while sitting on his own porch in Chickasaw neighborhood has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD said a shooting victim man found in the Chickasaw neighborhood Thursday night has died.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was found at a home at 40th Street and Greenwood Avenue near Chickasaw Park around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to University Hospital where he died Saturday, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

Neighbors said the victim was sitting on the front porch of his own home before they said they heard about six gunshots around 9:30 p.m.

One witness said he rushed across the street and saw the victim in a pool of blood. That same person said the victim's house has been shot up in the past, and he thinks it could have been a drive-by shooting.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673).

