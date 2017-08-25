WorldFest brings international charm to the Belvedere

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WorldFest returns to the Belvedere in Louisville this Labor Day Weekend for the 15th year.

It starts Friday, September 1 and runs through Monday, September 4.

The global experience includes entertainment, food and craft vendors, children's activities, a naturalization ceremony, job expo and the Parade of Cultures.

WorldFest is one of the region's largest international festivals. 35% of the city's population growth over the past 15 years has come from international residents representing more than 150 different countries throughout the world. There are more than 100 languages spoken in the Louisville public schools.

Friday, September 1 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 2 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, September 4 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is free with international food, spirits, beer and crafts available for purchase.

Parking is available on nearby streets, and is free after 6 p.m. and all day Sunday and Monday.

Several parking garages and lots are also nearby.

