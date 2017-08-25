SUNDAY EDITION | Fatal pedestrian crashes on rise in Louisville

State data paints a mixed picture of pedestrian and bicycle safety in Louisville, with injury collisions at their lowest level through mid-August than during any year since 2011.More >>
State data paints a mixed picture of pedestrian and bicycle safety in Louisville, with injury collisions at their lowest level through mid-August than during any year since 2011.More >>
In a 42-page response to a series of charges against Johnson, attorney Thomas McAdam denies “every allegation” made by a council committee trying to remove the longtime Democrat.More >>
In a 42-page response to a series of charges against Johnson, attorney Thomas McAdam denies “every allegation” made by a council committee trying to remove the longtime Democrat.More >>
That amount – the largest public subsidy involved -- has more than doubled from previous estimates detailed in a March letter of intent between Passport and Metro government. At the time, $2.8 million to $4 million in tax rebates were expected.More >>
That amount – the largest public subsidy involved -- has more than doubled from previous estimates detailed in a March letter of intent between Passport and Metro government. At the time, $2.8 million to $4 million in tax rebates were expected.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
The Bluegrass Institute, a free-market think tank, challenged whether the meeting complied with a state requirement that public agencies meet at places that are convenient for the public.More >>
The Bluegrass Institute, a free-market think tank, challenged whether the meeting complied with a state requirement that public agencies meet at places that are convenient for the public.More >>
A Louisville company had asked Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd to amend his order and find that the Louisville Arena Authority violated state law in hiring a Minnesota firm to build the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
A Louisville company had asked Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd to amend his order and find that the Louisville Arena Authority violated state law in hiring a Minnesota firm to build the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
There is enough evidence to suggest state transportation officials “were motivated by discriminatory intent or purpose” when they sought to remove a Louisville company from a minority business program, a federal judge has ruled in allowing the lawsuit to continue.More >>
There is enough evidence to suggest state transportation officials “were motivated by discriminatory intent or purpose” when they sought to remove a Louisville company from a minority business program, a federal judge has ruled in allowing the lawsuit to continue.More >>
The effort is part of a promise Kentucky and Indiana made in 2015 to help offset the burden of bridge tolls on low-income and minority communities by placing transponders in retail outlets such as gas stations.More >>
The effort is part of a promise Kentucky and Indiana made in 2015 to help offset the burden of bridge tolls on low-income and minority communities by placing transponders in retail outlets such as gas stations.More >>