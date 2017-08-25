Mother and 2 young sons found shot to death in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother and 2 young sons found shot to death in south Louisville home identified

Posted: Updated:
Avery and Aairden Hooper (Photos courtesy of family) Avery and Aairden Hooper (Photos courtesy of family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman and her two children were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide Friday night in a south Louisville home.

Police said the call came in just before 9 p.m. as a report of multiple people shot in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue, near Preston Highway.

According to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, two brothers and their mother are the victims.

They were identified Sunday by the Coroner's Office as 36-year-old Ashley Hooper, 10-year-old Avery Hooper, and 8-year-old Aairden Hooper.

Both boys died from single gunshot wounds.

Ashley Hooper died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

LMPD’s Homicide unit is investigating. Smiley said there are no outstanding suspects.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.