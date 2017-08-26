UPDATE: Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens after semi cra - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South reopens after semi crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South has reopened after a semi crash.

The crash happened around 10:45 Saturday morning.

Police said a semi crashed, and fluids leaked into the roadway. No other vehicles were involved.

The ramp was closed for nearly 11 hours while crews cleaned up.

No injuries were reported in the crash, police say.

