Indiana soldier killed in Afghanistan laid to rest

The father of 10-year-old Avery Hooper and 8-year-old Aairden Hooper wants everyone to remember his sons and their love of life.More >>
The father of 10-year-old Avery Hooper and 8-year-old Aairden Hooper wants everyone to remember his sons and their love of life.More >>
The call came in just before 9 p.m. Friday as a report of multiple people shot in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue.More >>
The call came in just before 9 p.m. Friday as a report of multiple people shot in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue.More >>
Officials confirm a fire started around six Sunday morning at the former Hoosier Lanes Strike and Spare bowling alley in New Albany.More >>
Officials confirm a fire started around six Sunday morning at the former Hoosier Lanes Strike and Spare bowling alley in New Albany.More >>
The crimes allegedly took place over a two-year period.More >>
The crimes allegedly took place over a two-year period.More >>
Maddie is physically stable, but suffered severe brain damage.More >>
Maddie is physically stable, but suffered severe brain damage.More >>
Floyd Mayweather defeated Colin McGregor in Saturday night's much-anticipated fight, but the baggage both fighters hauled into the ring was too much for WDRB's Eric Crawford.More >>
Floyd Mayweather defeated Colin McGregor in Saturday night's much-anticipated fight, but the baggage both fighters hauled into the ring was too much for WDRB's Eric Crawford.More >>
Baking a cake in your home's kitchen and selling it to someone else is illegal in Kentucky.More >>
Baking a cake in your home's kitchen and selling it to someone else is illegal in Kentucky.More >>
Twenty people have been arrested. Do you know any of them? Here are their mugshots.More >>
Twenty people have been arrested. Do you know any of them? Here are their mugshots.More >>