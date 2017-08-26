Indiana soldier killed in Afghanistan laid to rest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana soldier killed in Afghanistan laid to rest

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana soldier killed while serving in Afghanistan has been laid to rest in his hometown. 

23-year-old Sgt. Jonathon Hunter from Columbus, Indiana, died when the Taliban rammed a car filled with explosives into a NATO convoy on Aug. 2. 

Saturday, family, friends, and military members met at Columbus East High School for his funeral.

The Indiana Army National Guard Chaplain officiated the service.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Hunter. 

