Louisville boy living with rare condition celebrated by friends, family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville boy is living with one of the rarest conditions in the world at just 10 years old. 

Saturday, his friends and family celebrated him and his future. 

Zach Pickard has progeria, which causes advanced aging in young people. 

He's the only child in Kentucky with the condition. 

Dozens of people gathered at the Norton Commons Amphitheater for a 5K run and walk event called 'Race Against Time,' to raise money for progeria research.

"It just progresses the aging of certain systems of the body. He is a 10-year-old boy in his heart and his soul, but his body is just aging faster," Zach's mom, Tina Pickard, said.

Zach's grandmother started the fundraiser eight years ago to help find a cure for the condition that affects about 140 children around the world. 

