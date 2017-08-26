Father remembers sons killed in south Louisville shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Father remembers sons killed in south Louisville shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of two young boys who were shot and killed in a murder-suicide at a south Louisville home is working to honor their lives.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said their mother, 36-year-old Ashley Hooper, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

LMPD rushed to the home on Bluebird Avenue near Preston Highway just before 9 p.m. Friday.

The father of the two young boys, Jason Hooper, wants everyone to remember his sons 10-year-old Avery Hooper and 8-year-old Aairden Hooper and their love of life.

“Aariden he was real funny, jokester, loved to dance and run. He was super-fast and Avery was super smart he was the 10-year-old. He was older. He liked school,” Hooper said.

Aariden and Avery were brothers always at each others side, now their father is holding the memory of the last time he saw them close.   

“It was the Sunday before last. I took them back to school shopping,” Hooper said. “I got them both some shoes and I got Avery a game and we come over here and played and they helped us build our fire pit.”

The boys attended Gilmore Lane Elementary school, where Avery was in 5th grade and Aairden was in 3rd grade.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of community support, and numb with the loss.

“We’re Christians and we believe in God and that’s all we can do is ask everybody to pray for us,” Hooper said.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, you can make a donation on the family’s Go Fund Me page.

Mother and 2 young sons found shot to death in south Louisville home identified

