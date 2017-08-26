Celebration and forum held to honor Women's Equality Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Celebration and forum held to honor Women's Equality Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic day in the world of politics was celebrated Saturday, marking the 97th anniversary since women received the right to vote. 

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes was in attendance for a Women's Equality Day celebration Saturday morning at the Frazier History Museum. 

Grimes spoke with voters about the struggles many women still face. 

Organizers said the goal was to inspire people to get involved, register to vote, and be politically active. 

"Women and minorities are the ones that are hurt the worst by voter suppression. And we want women to run for office, too, so we want to celebrate the right to vote, which is the most precious right that we have," Dee Pregliasco, with the League of Women Voters, said.

The celebration also featured a forum, to discuss political action plans women would like to see in the future.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

