Volunteers help pack unused medical supplies to send overseas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers help pack unused medical supplies to send overseas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors and lawyers are teaming up to help those less fortunate around the world. 

Dozens of medical professionals and volunteers boxed-up donated medical supplies Saturday morning. 

It's all part of a group called 'Supplies Over Seas,' which ships the supplies to countries who need it most. 

Each year, millions of unused medical supplies are thrown away. The Kentucky Justice Association partnered with the group to help make the drive possible.

"Here, outside of our respective businesses, we are working as a team to give back to the community and to the world, so it is a win-win for everyone involved, and we are happy to be a part of it," Jared Smith, with the Kentucky Justice Association, said. 

The supplies will now be loaded into a 40-foot sea-going container, and distributed to 100 countries.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.