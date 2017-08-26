Dozens of golfers hit the green to raise money for epilepsy rese - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens of golfers hit the green to raise money for epilepsy research



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday was a gorgeous day to play some golf, and that's what dozens of people did in Jeffersonville, to support those with epilepsy. 

144 golfers hit the green to raise money for epilepsy research. 

The golf scramble was held in memory of Peggy Sherrell, who passed away from the disorder in 2010. 

Since then, her daughter has been organizing the outing at the Elk Run Golf Club in Jeffersonville. 

"We couldn't have done it without all of our support with our friends, and family, and the community. We are grateful for all the things the Epilepsy Foundation does for those living with epilepsy and their families," Cortney Johnson said. 

Over the last seven years, the golf scramble has raised more than $100,000. 

