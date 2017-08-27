Fire damages former bowling alley in New Albany - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fire damages former bowling alley in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Officials confirm a fire started around six Sunday morning at the former Hoosier Lanes Strike and Spare bowling alley in New Albany.

That's in the Hoosier Center Plaza near the State Street ramp to I-265.

The business moved to a new location in Clarksville a couple of months ago, so this building was not in use.

It took crews about 45 minutes to contain the fire.

Part of State Street was closed for about two hours. 

There were no injuries, and there was no damage to any other businesses.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

