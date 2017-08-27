McConnell speaks at Lincoln Day dinner in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

McConnell speaks at Lincoln Day dinner in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell used the Kentucky GOP's annual Lincoln Day dinner in Louisville as a chance to send a message to voters.

The Republican party celebrated its electoral gains at the event last night.

That's where McConnell spoke about the challenges of governing.

He said, "But the process along the way is often times pretty challenging because we come from all over the country. We have very different points of view, even within the Republican conference, not to mention the Democrats. So a lot of people look at all of that and find it frustrating, messy. Well welcome to the democratic process."

This comes as President Trump has taken McConnell to task in recent days for his handling of the failed vote to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.