CRAWFORD | The Mayweather-McGregor fight is over, and contributed nothing good

Floyd Mayweather defeated Colin McGregor in Saturday night's much-anticipated fight, but the baggage both fighters hauled into the ring was too much for WDRB's Eric Crawford.More >>
An adidas apparel deal among the richest in college sports helps Louisville begin to turn the page on some recent negative public relations.More >>
Louisville's new deal with adidas, scheduled to be announced on Friday, is expected to be one of the largest in NCAA history.More >>
In a new book, former Louisville star Bobby Turner tells the untold story of his commitment to Louisville after deciding to get out of his hometown, and the shadow of high school teammate Darrell Griffith, for college.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at U of L's appeal in detail, and offers some thoughts.More >>
Justin Thomas emerged from a five-way tie for first to win his first major championship, taking the PGA Championship by two strokes at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, N.C. Sunday.More >>
After drawing a franchise record crowd of nearly 14,000 to Louisville Slugger Field Saturday night, WDRB's Eric Crawford asks why Louisville City FC's new stadium plan calls for only 10,000 seats?More >>
Louisville brain cancer patient Joey Cecil and former Louisville basketball standout Kyle Kuric, who survived his own brain tumor scare, shared their thoughts on their experiences on Friday.More >>
