Crews prepare to close Louisville Extreme Park for graffiti remo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews prepare to close Louisville Extreme Park for graffiti removal

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Some call graffiti art and others call it an eye sore – either way, it’s all over one of Louisville’s most popular parks.

Starting Monday, the David Armstrong Louisville Extreme Park in NuLu will be closed for four days so workers can perform routine maintenance and construct a new ramp wall.

District 4 Metro Council Woman Barbara Sexton Smith is helping spearhead the $328,000 cleanup with money funded from the bridges project.

“We do have to clean some things up around the exterior, especially because we have a lot of businesses and different folks in the area that would really like to see a mural project here,” Sexton Smith said.

Sunday afternoon more than 30 bikers and skaters were at the park perfecting their tricks and flips, while also commenting about the graffiti that will soon be gone.

Dillon Kayrouz goes to the park nearly every day, and said while the park may soon aesthetically look better, much of its character may be lost in the cleanup. 

“I just feel it will be a constant battle if they keep trying to paint over it then somebody is going to repaint it, they’re going to come back and paint back over it. It would just be an endless, pointless battle,” Kayrouz said.

Construction crews from Germany were flown in to build the new ramp, re-establishing the park to be widely considered one of the best in the country for bike and skating enthusiasts.

The ramp is expected to be completed in two weeks.

In 2015, the park was updated with new features, including street elements and a snake run. The bowl and full-pipe were also modernized.

Sexton Smith said once much of the graffiti is removed, she would like public input to see if professional murals should be painted throughout the park.

Related stories:

Louisville Extreme Park to close later this week for graffiti removal

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.