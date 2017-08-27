Crews prepare to close Louisville Extreme Park for graffiti removal

Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.

Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.

Baking a cake in your home's kitchen and selling it to someone else is illegal in Kentucky.

Baking a cake in your home's kitchen and selling it to someone else is illegal in Kentucky.

Making and selling homemade cakes in Kentucky could land you in jail

Making and selling homemade cakes in Kentucky could land you in jail

Man shot while sitting on his own porch in Chickasaw neighborhood has died

Man shot while sitting on his own porch in Chickasaw neighborhood has died

The call came in just before 9 p.m. Friday as a report of multiple people shot in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. Friday as a report of multiple people shot in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue.

Dive teams recovered the man's body around 1 o'clock Friday afternoon after someone on board the Belle of Louisville spotted it in the water.

Dive teams recovered the man's body around 1 o'clock Friday afternoon after someone on board the Belle of Louisville spotted it in the water.

Both of the men played for U of L during the period in which violations discussed in the book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" occurred.

Both of the men played for U of L during the period in which violations discussed in the book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" occurred.

The father of 10-year-old Avery Hooper and 8-year-old Aairden Hooper wants everyone to remember his sons and their love of life.

The father of 10-year-old Avery Hooper and 8-year-old Aairden Hooper wants everyone to remember his sons and their love of life.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Some call graffiti art and others call it an eye sore – either way, it’s all over one of Louisville’s most popular parks.

Starting Monday, the David Armstrong Louisville Extreme Park in NuLu will be closed for four days so workers can perform routine maintenance and construct a new ramp wall.

District 4 Metro Council Woman Barbara Sexton Smith is helping spearhead the $328,000 cleanup with money funded from the bridges project.

“We do have to clean some things up around the exterior, especially because we have a lot of businesses and different folks in the area that would really like to see a mural project here,” Sexton Smith said.

Sunday afternoon more than 30 bikers and skaters were at the park perfecting their tricks and flips, while also commenting about the graffiti that will soon be gone.

Dillon Kayrouz goes to the park nearly every day, and said while the park may soon aesthetically look better, much of its character may be lost in the cleanup.

“I just feel it will be a constant battle if they keep trying to paint over it then somebody is going to repaint it, they’re going to come back and paint back over it. It would just be an endless, pointless battle,” Kayrouz said.

Construction crews from Germany were flown in to build the new ramp, re-establishing the park to be widely considered one of the best in the country for bike and skating enthusiasts.

The ramp is expected to be completed in two weeks.

In 2015, the park was updated with new features, including street elements and a snake run. The bowl and full-pipe were also modernized.

Sexton Smith said once much of the graffiti is removed, she would like public input to see if professional murals should be painted throughout the park.

Related stories:

Louisville Extreme Park to close later this week for graffiti removal

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.