18 Ky. Air Guardsmen assisting with Hurricane Harvey rescue effo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

18 Ky. Air Guardsmen assisting with Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts in Texas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eighteen Kentucky Air National Guardsmen left Louisville Sunday to help with rescue efforts in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

They left base in Louisville around 8 o'clock Sunday night. 

According to a news release, the airmen from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron will help with rescue and recovery operations.

Fourteen of those deployed will break up into two recovery teams, using a variety of equipment they will take with them including inflatable motor boats. 

Those 14 airmen have experience in swift-water rescue, confined-space operations and emergency medical care, officials say.

The other four airmen will staff an Austere Special Tactics Operations Center.

Members of the same unit took part in operating a helicopter landing zone during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, where 12,000 citizens were evacuated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.