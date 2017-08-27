Free Jazz in Central Park concert held in Old Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Free Jazz in Central Park concert held in Old Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As summer comes to a close, it's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy some music in the park. 

Jazz in Central Park is a free concert held Sunday in Old Louisville. 

The concert is was a way for the community to enjoy some of the final warm evenings of summer, surrounded by smooth jazz and a wide variety of other entertainment. 

Many of the concert goers said they keep coming back, year after year. 

"I love it because the jazz is music I actually know the words to," Tomyra Niang said. "And I like the old school jazz that they play."

In addition to the music, local food vendors were also on hand. 

