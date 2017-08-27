Vandals target 2 cemeteries in Corydon, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vandals target 2 cemeteries in Corydon, Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Headstones pushed over and broken after vandals target two cemeteries in southern Indiana.

Officials at the Harrison-Crawford State Forest in Corydon, Indiana, said many of the headstones at the Cold Friday and Greenbrier Cemeteries were vandalized. 

The process to repair them is already underway, with DNR archaeologists and a local cemetery restoration group. 

If you have any information about the crimes, you're asked to call 1-800-TIP-IDNR.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

