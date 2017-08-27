LACETT | Purdue looks to slow down Jackson in season opener against Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Lamar Jackson.

“The Trophy says it all,” said Purdue linebacker T.J. McCollum. “The film says it all.”

With the ball in his hands, there’s nobody better at providing jaw dropping moments.

“Just when you think you’ve called the right blitz, he can escape, and sometimes he can run for a touchdown,” said Purdue 1st year head coach Jeff Brohm.

And that’s the dilemma for Brohm and the Boilermakers in the first game of the season Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Because, when it comes to defending Lamar Jackson, knowing the spectacular is coming is one thing, stopping it is a whole different story.

“So how do how do you stop him?” I asked Nick Holt.

“Well I’ve tried to get 12-14 guys on the field without getting caught but that doesn’t work, obviously.”

The Boilermakers defensive coordinator is joking of course, but he’s dead serious about trying to slow down Louisville’s top offensive player.

“We can’t give up the big play. We’ve got to keep everything inside and everything in front of us,” said Holt.

The pressure will be on Purdue’s linebackers and defensive line to do just that. From the start, they plan to challenge the inexperience of Louisville’s offensive line.

“Our front seven has to play well with those guys,” said Holt. “We have to stay healthy. We have to stay fresh.”

“The main things is,” added McCollum, “We have to keep him in the pocket.”

In other words, they want Jackson to beat them with his arm and not his legs. After all, when Jackson’s in the open field, he’s the most dangerous.

“It’s exciting to see everything he does on the field,” said McCollum. “Hopefully, when he plays us, he won’t do that.”

