The correct guess could win you pizza for life!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Pizza Hut is giving one lucky person pizza for life!

The company will give someone the grand prize, if they can guess the number of dominoes knocked down when Pizza Hut set the world record for most dominoes knocked down in the shape of a pizza.

14 master dominoes artists took more than two days to build the dominoes shaped pizza.

You can watch the video on Pizza Hut's Facebook page or Youtube Channel.

Contestants have to be a "Hut" rewards member to enter.

Guesses must be emailed to HutRewards@PizzaHut.com by Thursday, August 31, 2017.

The first person to guess correctly wins!

