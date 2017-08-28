A unique twist on a family favorite with Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - As the weather cools down, Chef Paul Dowell from Kroger is heating things up with a recipe for Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna.

Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna

Makes 8 to 10 servings

1: Kroger Deli Whole Roasted Chicken (meat pulled & shredded)

2: Hatch Green Chili (Hot or Mild)

1: 9.5 oz. pkg. Kroger Produce Fresh Cut Fajita Pepper & Onion Mix

16 oz. jar: Kroger Tomatillo Salsa Verde Mild

1: 8 oz. Kroger sour cream

1/2 tsp. Private Selection six chili powder

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

1: 8 oz. pkg: Henning’s Hatch Green Chili Cheddar (shredded)

12 Kroger white corn tortillas

1: 8 oz. pkg. Kroger Shredded Mild Cheddar Jack Cheese

Preheat grill to high. Place Hatch chili peppers directly on grill to roast until blistered & charred on all sides. Placed roasted peppers in a bowl & cover with plastic wrap. Allow to steam for 10 minutes. Wearing plastic gloves, peel, seed, remove stem & chop.

Place a vegetable screen on the grill & slightly char pepper & onion mix.

Preheat oven to 350° & lightly grease a 9”X13” baking dish.

In a large bowl, combine shredded chicken, Hatch chili peppers, fajita pepper mix, ½ the jar of verde salsa & sour cream. Mix all ingredients until well blended.

Layer 4 tortilla in the bottom of the baking dish. Spread ½ of the chicken mixture into the bottom, sprinkle 1/3 of the cheese.

Repeat the previous step & top with 4 tortillas, the rest of the verde salsa & remainder of cheese.

Bake casserole covered for 40 minutes & uncovered for 10 minutes (until a nice golden brown).