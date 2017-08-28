A unique twist on a family favorite with Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - As the weather cools down, Chef Paul Dowell from Kroger is heating things up with a recipe for Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna.
Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna
Makes 8 to 10 servings
1: Kroger Deli Whole Roasted Chicken (meat pulled & shredded)
2: Hatch Green Chili (Hot or Mild)
1: 9.5 oz. pkg. Kroger Produce Fresh Cut Fajita Pepper & Onion Mix
16 oz. jar: Kroger Tomatillo Salsa Verde Mild
1: 8 oz. Kroger sour cream
1/2 tsp. Private Selection six chili powder
1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
1: 8 oz. pkg: Henning’s Hatch Green Chili Cheddar (shredded)
12 Kroger white corn tortillas
1: 8 oz. pkg. Kroger Shredded Mild Cheddar Jack Cheese
The stores below will fresh roasting the Hatch chili peppers on the grill September 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. & September 9 from noon to 4 p.m.
12501 SHELBYVILLE ROAD 291 N HUBBARDS LN STE 130 12450 LA GRANGE ROAD
MIDDLETOWN KY 40243 LOUISVILLE KY 40207 LOUISVILLE KY 40245
12611 TAYLORSVILLE RD 311 BOONE STATION ROAD 2440 BARDSTOWN ROAD
LOUISVILLE KY 40299 SHELBYVILLE KY 40065 LOUISVILLE KY 40205
6900 BARDSTOWN ROAD 10645 DIXIE HWY 4915 DIXIE HIGHWAY
LOUISVILLE KY 40291 LOUISVILLE KY 40272 LOUISVILLE KY 40216
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.