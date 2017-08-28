A unique twist on a family favorite with Hatch Green Chili Chick - WDRB 41 Louisville News

A unique twist on a family favorite with Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - As the weather cools down, Chef Paul Dowell from Kroger is heating things up with a recipe for Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna.

Hatch Green Chili Chicken Lasagna

Makes 8 to 10 servings

1: Kroger Deli Whole Roasted Chicken (meat pulled & shredded)

2: Hatch Green Chili (Hot or Mild)

1: 9.5 oz. pkg. Kroger Produce Fresh Cut Fajita Pepper & Onion Mix

16 oz. jar: Kroger Tomatillo Salsa Verde Mild

1: 8 oz. Kroger sour cream

1/2 tsp. Private Selection six chili powder

1/2 tsp. Kosher salt

1: 8 oz. pkg: Henning’s Hatch Green Chili Cheddar (shredded)

12 Kroger white corn tortillas

1: 8 oz. pkg. Kroger Shredded Mild Cheddar Jack Cheese

  • Preheat grill to high.  Place Hatch chili peppers directly on grill to roast until blistered & charred on all sides.  Placed roasted peppers in a bowl & cover with plastic wrap.  Allow to steam for 10 minutes.  Wearing plastic gloves, peel, seed, remove stem & chop.
  • Place a vegetable screen on the grill & slightly char pepper & onion mix.
  • Preheat oven to 350° & lightly grease a 9”X13” baking dish.
  • In a large bowl, combine shredded chicken, Hatch chili peppers, fajita pepper mix, ½ the jar of verde salsa & sour cream.  Mix all ingredients until well blended.
  • Layer 4 tortilla in the bottom of the baking dish.  Spread ½ of the chicken mixture into the bottom, sprinkle 1/3 of the cheese.
  • Repeat the previous step & top with 4 tortillas, the rest of the verde salsa & remainder of cheese.
  • Bake casserole covered for 40 minutes & uncovered for 10 minutes (until a nice golden brown).
  • Serve piping hot with a loaf of our artisan corn-jalapeno bread & Plugra butter

The stores below will fresh roasting the Hatch chili peppers on the grill September 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. & September 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

12501 SHELBYVILLE ROAD          291 N HUBBARDS LN STE 130                  12450 LA GRANGE ROAD
MIDDLETOWN KY 40243              LOUISVILLE KY 40207                              LOUISVILLE KY 40245                       

12611 TAYLORSVILLE RD           311 BOONE STATION ROAD                      2440 BARDSTOWN ROAD
LOUISVILLE KY 40299                SHELBYVILLE KY 40065                            LOUISVILLE KY 40205

6900 BARDSTOWN ROAD           10645 DIXIE HWY                                    4915 DIXIE HIGHWAY
LOUISVILLE KY 40291                LOUISVILLE KY 40272                              LOUISVILLE KY 40216

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.