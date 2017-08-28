RAW VIDEO | UofL's Bobby Petrino previews season opener against - WDRB 41 Louisville News

 

RAW VIDEO | UofL's Bobby Petrino previews season opener against Purdue

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head football coach Bobby Petrino held a news conference Monday ahead of Saturday's season opener against Purdue. 

During the news conference, Petrino said he expects this year's team to be the fastest he has coached so far. He's also “really excited to see our special teams. We’re fast. Our cover team should be really good. We’ve got some elite returners."

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

If you're not heading North to watch the game, you can catch all the action right here on WDRB. Our sports team is your ticket to the big matchup. Our pregame coverage starts at 6 o'clock, followed by kickoff at 7:30.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

