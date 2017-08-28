Coroner identifies homeless man found floating in Ohio River

The father of 10-year-old Avery Hooper and 8-year-old Aairden Hooper wants everyone to remember his sons and their love of life.More >>
Both of the men played for U of L during the period in which violations discussed in the book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" occurred.More >>
Dive teams recovered the man's body around 1 o'clock Friday afternoon after someone on board the Belle of Louisville spotted it in the water.More >>
The call came in just before 9 p.m. Friday as a report of multiple people shot in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue.More >>
The crimes allegedly took place over a two-year period.More >>
LMPD said a shooting victim man found in the Chickasaw neighborhood Thursday night has died.More >>
Baking a cake in your home's kitchen and selling it to someone else is illegal in Kentucky.More >>
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >>
