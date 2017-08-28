Coroner identifies homeless man found floating in Ohio River - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies homeless man found floating in Ohio River

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River Friday afternoon. 

Dive teams recovered the body from the river around 1 o'clock Aug. 25 after someone aboard the Belle of Louisville spotted it floating in the water. 

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner Rita Taylor, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Terry Lee Petersen. Taylor says Petersen was homeless.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. 

