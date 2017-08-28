ACLU files lawsuit after Trump bans transgender individuals from - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ACLU files lawsuit after Trump bans transgender individuals from joining military

BALTIMORE (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's ban on transgender individuals joining the military.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Maryland on Monday by the ACLU of Maryland on behalf of several service members who are transgender.

Trump directed the Pentagon on Friday to implement the ban on transgender individuals joining the military, which he first announced in a tweet. He also gave to the Pentagon the authority to decide the future of openly transgender people already serving.

The lawsuit says Trump's policy violates the equal protection rights of transgender service members who now have "grave reason to fear for their careers."

