American Red Cross, Salvation Army mobilize to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Relief efforts are gearing up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.  

Volunteers from the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and other organizations are helping the thousands of people impacted by the massive storm. 

Record flooding in Texas left thousands without food, water and electricity.  And the rain continues to fall.  Up to 40 inches of rain could fall in Houston and the surrounding area before Harvey moves out.  

The American Red Cross is accepting donations to provide for the immediate needs of the storm victims. Donations are being accepted on the organization's website. The public can also donate by phone at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).  To donate by text, text REDCROSS to 90999.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey on its website and by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY. 
To receive a donation link via text: Text STORM to 51555 

The Salvation Army in Louisville says it is ready to respond, if they are requested. Several units from Kentucky are already heading to the disaster zone including mobile canteens and catering trucks from Frankfort, Danville and Perry County. All units in Kentucky and Tennessee are on standby. 

And the organization nationwide has organized a major response to the disaster. Salvation Army workers have already deployed 42 mobile kitchens to help feed those displaced by the storm. Each kitchen serves an average of 1,500 meals a day. And a 100,000 square foot disaster center in Arlington, Texas is being used as a staging area for cleanup kits, water and food. 

In addition to helping staff disaster centers in San Antonio, Galveston, Houston and Corpus Christi, the Salvation Army is also helping coordinate response with Federal Emergency Management officials in Washington, D.C. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

