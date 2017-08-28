How to donate: American Red Cross, Salvation Army mobilize to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

The owner said it's a way to say "thank you" for helping the community.

U of L professor says President Trump's rumored removal of DACA would be 'very sad'

Because of heavy rains expected Friday morning and afternoon, most Kentucky and one southern Indiana school in our area moved their games up to Thursday.

LMPD says 49-year-old Raymond Davis was last seen August 17, near U of L Hospital.

The town of Clarksville said it was left with no choice but to tackle it's goose problem before the gander got even more out of control.

Lloyd Cooper was violently attacked and his moped and cell phone stolen while at a park near his home.

Police say they found something in one of the suspects' pockets -- something that directly tied him to the break-in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Relief efforts are underway up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and other organizations are helping the thousands of people impacted by the massive storm.

Record flooding in Texas has left thousands without food, water and electricity.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations to provide for the immediate needs of the storm victims. Donations are being accepted on the organization's website. The public can also donate by phone at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669). To donate by text, text REDCROSS to 90999.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey on its website and by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

To receive a donation link via text: Text STORM to 51555.

Area businesses are also helping collect money for hurricane relief. Kroger is partnering with the American Red Cross. Each store is collecting donations. Customers wishing to make a donation can specify the amount, when they purchase groceries. That amount will be added to their receipt as a contribution to the ARC.

Commonwealth Credit Union is also collaborating with its community partners to accept donations for hurricane relief efforts. The CCU is collecting donations at al of its branch locations to help provide basic necessities to those who lost everything. Commonwealth Credit Union is also pledging to match all donations 100-percent.

The Salvation Army in Louisville says several units from Kentucky are already heading to the disaster zone including mobile canteens and catering trucks from Frankfort, Danville and Perry County. All units in Kentucky and Tennessee are on standby.

And the organization nationwide has organized a major response to the disaster. Salvation Army workers have already deployed 42 mobile kitchens to help feed those displaced by the storm. Each kitchen serves an average of 1,500 meals a day. And a 100,000 square foot disaster center in Arlington, Texas is being used as a staging area for cleanup kits, water and food.

In addition to helping staff disaster centers in San Antonio, Galveston, Houston and Corpus Christi, the Salvation Army is also helping coordinate response with Federal Emergency Management officials in Washington, D.C.

