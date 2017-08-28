Former U of L players barred from practicing with current basket - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former U of L players barred from practicing with current basketball team

Posted: Updated:
AP photo. AP photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There appears to be some bad blood between former Cardinal Montrezl Harrell and the University of Louisville.

On Sunday, Harrell posted on social media, saying he was not allowed to practice with the basketball team on campus. He said one of the team's managers told him to leave.

Later, another former Cardinal, Chane Behanan, said he too was denied a chance to work out with the team.

The University of Louisville's Kenny Klein tells WDRB's Mike Lacett that "we cannot comment on the matter due to privacy issues." 

Both Harrell and Behanan played for U of L during the period in which violations discussed in the book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" occurred.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.