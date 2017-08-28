Planned park in Delphi, Indiana to be dedicated to murdered girl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Planned park in Delphi, Indiana to be dedicated to murdered girls

Posted: Updated:

DELPHI, Ind. (WDRB) -- A park is being planned to honor two girls killed near Delphi, Indiana earlier this year. 

Family members say the sports complex will be built in the memory of Libby German and Abby Williams. The park will sit on 21 acres and feature softball fields, batting cages, an amphitheater and playground.

Libby and Abby disappeared while hiking in Delphi on February 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day. The suspect, whose voice and image was caught on a cell phone, remains on the run. People who may have any information on the suspect are asked to contact Indiana State Police.

Mike Patty says he appreciates all the community support for his granddaughter and her friend. "All these fundraisers are really good and help us do this thing here, but that's just  a subset of it. the main focus here is to really catch this guy."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

