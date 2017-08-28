Kroger accepting donations to American Red Cross for Tropical St - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kroger accepting donations to American Red Cross for Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide aid to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, according to a news release from the grocery store chain.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 28, customers can make donations at all Louisville stores. Kroger says the collected funds will be sent to the American Red Cross for the purpose of relief efforts.

"We are thankful for this opportunity to work with the American Red Cross to lend a helping hand," said Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager for Kroger, in a statement. "Kroger customers and associates have a history of giving during times of disasters such as these."

Customers wishing to make a donation should specify the amount when they purchase their groceries. That donation amount will be added to their receipt, and will appear as a contribution to the American Red Cross.

Kroger says 100 percent of the collected funds will be sent to the American Red Cross.

