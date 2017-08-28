RAW VIDEO | UK's Mark Stoops previews upcoming season opener aga - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | UK's Mark Stoops previews upcoming season opener against Southern Miss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops held a news conference Monday to discuss Saturday's season opener against Southern Miss. 

During Monday's news conference, Stoops noted it's always difficult to prepare for the first game of the season. While a game plan is in place, it is subject to change at any time. 

Stoops says he plans to build on last year's momentum, and noted that the team learned a lot from it's loss to Southern Miss last season. 

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety.

