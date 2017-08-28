Photo taken by reporter shows dogs left behind in flooding of Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (WDRB) -- A heart-wrenching photo taken by a network reporter in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey is being shared on social media.

CNN's Ed Lavandera snapped the picture while he was touring a flood ravaged neighborhood in Dickinson, Texas. The photo shows two dogs looking over the side of a boat. They seemingly had been left by their owners to keep them safe. They are surrounded by water and a submerged car.

The Instagram post reads " Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston"

A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

In the comments, Lavandera also says he didn't think the dogs had been abandoned. “I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.