Good Samaritan and Bullitt County sheriff's deputy return lost w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Good Samaritan and Bullitt County sheriff's deputy return lost wallet

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County family is saying thanks to a stranger who returned a wallet.

Kelsie Robison was putting her daughter in the car last Thursday. She forgot she put her wallet on top of the car and took off. She worried it was gone for good.

But a passerby picked up the wallet on the side of the road and took it to her last known address, but she had moved. He then dropped the wallet off at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. 

Lt. Deputy Carl Trent  was able to track Robison down by seeing her place of employment listed on Facebook. All the contents and cash were still inside.

The Sheriff's Office said it has recently returned a few wallets to rightful owners. One had $150 in cash inside.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.