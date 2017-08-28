La Grange police conducting death investigation after body found - WDRB 41 Louisville News

La Grange police conducting death investigation after body found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The La Grange Police Department is conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered in a field.

According to a news release from the agency, the body of 32-year-old Noah J. Law was found on Thursday, Aug. 24, in a field in the 500 block of Cedar Springs Place, near the intersection of N. 1st Street and Waterworks Road.

"An autopsy was conducted the following day by the Medical Examiner in Louisville," the press release states. "No cause or manner of death has been determined at this time, pending test results."

Police say a week earlier, Law had been reported missing from Trimble County. He was a resident of Bedford, Kentucky.

Anyone with any information on Law is asked to contact the La Grange Police Department at (502) 225-0444 or the La Grange Police Tip-Line at (502) 873-8945.

