Cleaning begins at Louisville's extreme park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cleaning begins at Louisville's extreme park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's extreme park is getting a deep clean and a makeover.

Crews started cleaning up graffiti at the David Armstrong Extreme Park near downtown Louisville on Monday. They will also be building a new ramp wall.

The more-than $300,000 in improvements comes from money set aside for the park during Louisville's Ohio River Bridges Project.

"We're having a new vert ramp -- as they say, ultra cool," said Marty Storch of Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation. "It's something you won't have seen anywhere else in the U.S. So we said while it's going in, let's really get it cleaned up."

The park is scheduled to be closed until Friday.

