Climber falls 80 feet from Kentucky cliff - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Climber falls 80 feet from Kentucky cliff

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A climber has fallen 80 feet from a Kentucky cliff.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Graining Fork Nature Preserve in Wolfe County. That's about an hour and a half southeast of Lexington.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue officials say the climber was near the top of the cliff when his equipment malfunctioned and he fell. He was airlifted to UK Medical Center's trauma center.

There is no word on his current condition.

Wolfe County Search and Rescue officials say it's the second climber fall of the year. They're urging climbers to review safety regulations before heading out.

