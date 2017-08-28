One person found shot outside Norton Healthcare Pavilion downtown

Police say a week earlier, Noah J. Law had been reported missing from Trimble County.

In June, LMPD Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot. Dimitri Harris was taken into custody.

Man accused of shooting LMPD officer said his name has been 'dragged through the mud'

A consultant hired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration recommends fixing Kentucky’s pension debts of at least $35 billion by, among other measures, freezing benefits and moving state and local government workers into less secure, 401(k)-style plans.

Kentucky pension consultant says to freeze benefits, move workers to 401(k)-style plans

Director of the Scott County Animal Shelter Denney Robbins said the shelter did call Max's owner and left a voicemail.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

Credit card numbers being stolen from gas station in southern Indiana

Dean Brewer learned at a young age to be grateful for the little things.

VIDEO | 15-year-old Louisville boy buys meal for homeless woman: 'I couldn't just walk by'

The unique features of the property where his mother lived until she died last year.

One person is dead after a crash Monday night near the Floyd County/Harrison County line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a person was found shot in front of the Norton Healthcare Pavilion.

MetroSafe confirms the shooting victim was found on East Broadway about 1:27 p.m. on Monday.

Norton Hospital spokesman Menisa Marshall tells WDRB the man was shot at another location and drove up to the Pavilion. He came inside the lobby and asked for help.

Marshall says staff attended to his wound, and EMS eventually transported him to University Hospital to be treated. He was last reported in stable condition.

There was a brief lockdown of the Norton Healthcare Pavilion, as Louisville Metro Police investigated the shooting.

