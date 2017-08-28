One person found shot outside Norton Healthcare Pavilion downtow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One person found shot outside Norton Healthcare Pavilion downtown

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a person was found shot in front of the Norton Healthcare Pavilion. 

MetroSafe confirms the shooting victim was found on East Broadway about 1:27 p.m. on Monday. 

Norton Hospital spokesman Menisa Marshall tells WDRB the man was shot at another location and drove up to the Pavilion. He came inside the lobby and asked for help. 

Marshall says staff attended to his wound, and EMS eventually transported him to University Hospital to be treated. He was last reported in stable condition. 

There was a brief lockdown of the Norton Healthcare Pavilion, as Louisville Metro Police investigated the shooting. 

