Fern Creek High School Spanish students design classroom

In June, LMPD Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot. Dimitri Harris was taken into custody.

Man accused of shooting LMPD officer said his name has been 'dragged through the mud'

A consultant hired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration recommends fixing Kentucky’s pension debts of at least $35 billion by, among other measures, freezing benefits and moving state and local government workers into less secure, 401(k)-style plans.

Director of the Scott County Animal Shelter Denney Robbins said the shelter did call Max's owner and left a voicemail.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

Dean Brewer learned at a young age to be grateful for the little things.

The unique features of the property where his mother lived until she died last year.

One person is dead after a crash Monday night near the Floyd County/Harrison County line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you're a high school Spanish teacher handed a classroom full of washers, dryers and ovens, you cook up a different lesson.

That was the case for Kip Hottman, who got a new classroom after teaching Spanish for 15 years at Fern Creek High School. The room, once used for a Food Literacy class, is full of appliances and cabinets.

Instead of trying to set up a traditional classroom, Hottman gave up control to his students. As part of their classwork, they're deciding how to redo and use the space.

"They're letting us be free and think for ourselves, and I think it's pretty good that a teacher does that," said freshman Daniel Guzman. "I've never had a teacher that's done that for me at any school I've been to."

"I think that's working in all of our favor: theirs because they have more say or thought behind design, and for me because I'm learning to give up the way a classroom typically could function for me," said Hottman.

Some students want to use the ovens to cook Spanish food to learn about the culture. Once the ideas are submitted, the class will decide how to make the plan happen.

All in Spanish, of course.

