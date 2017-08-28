Actor Johnny Depp's $2.9 million Lexington horse farm to be auctioned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Captain Jack Sparrow is having trouble selling his Kentucky horse farm, so now it's headed to the auction block.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the property owned by actor Johnny Depp will go to the highest bidder on September 15th.

Depp first bought the farm in 1995 and sold it. But then he bought it again for his mother in 2005 for $2 million. She died last year.

The farm went back on the market in December 2016 for $2.9 million but has yet to sell. So it's going on the auction block.

The 41-acre farm is about 8 miles from downtown Lexington and very close to Keeneland. It includes a 6,000 square foot ranch style home with six bedrooms, 6 and a half bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, four-car garage, a one-bedroom guesthouse, three barns, and a pool.

