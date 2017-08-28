Trump promises cash for Harvey recovery coming soon for Texas, Louisiana

In June, LMPD Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot. Dimitri Harris was taken into custody.

Man accused of shooting LMPD officer said his name has been 'dragged through the mud'

A consultant hired by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration recommends fixing Kentucky’s pension debts of at least $35 billion by, among other measures, freezing benefits and moving state and local government workers into less secure, 401(k)-style plans.

Director of the Scott County Animal Shelter Denney Robbins said the shelter did call Max's owner and left a voicemail.

At least six people say they've had their credit card information stolen from a gas station in Henryville.

Dean Brewer learned at a young age to be grateful for the little things.

The unique features of the property where his mother lived until she died last year.

One person is dead after a crash Monday night near the Floyd County/Harrison County line.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is sending a message of support to people of Texas and Louisiana suffering from historic rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

In an East Room news conference Monday, he said "We are 100 percent with you." Trump added, "We will get through this. We will come out stronger and believe me we will be bigger, better, stronger than ever before."

President Trump struck a unifying tone as he addressed the devastation in Texas. "We see neighbor helping neighbor, friend helping friend and stranger helping stranger," Trump said. "We are one American family. We hurt together, we struggle together and believe me, we endure together."

"Tragic times such as these," Trump said, "bring out the best" in Americans, Trump said, referring to Texans pitching in to help locals who were stranded in the floods in Houston.

He says to people suffering from Hurricane Harvey and the resulting flooding that "You're going to have what you need, and it's going to go fast." Trump adds that he's spoken with members of Congress and "everybody feels for" people in the storm's path.

The storm has dumped historic amounts of rain on areas in and around Houston, which continues to flood. Deaths have been blamed on Hurricane Harvey, the first major natural disaster of Trump's presidency.

Trump is expected to visit the region beginning Tuesday.

