Trump promises cash for Harvey recovery coming soon for Texas, L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump promises cash for Harvey recovery coming soon for Texas, Louisiana

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is sending a message of support to people of Texas and Louisiana suffering from historic rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

In an East Room news conference Monday, he said "We are 100 percent with you."  Trump added, "We will get through this. We will come out stronger and believe me we will be bigger, better, stronger than ever before."

President Trump struck a unifying tone as he addressed the devastation in Texas.  "We see neighbor helping neighbor, friend helping friend and stranger helping stranger," Trump said. "We are one American family. We hurt together, we struggle together and believe me, we endure together."

"Tragic times such as these," Trump said, "bring out the best" in Americans, Trump said, referring to Texans pitching in to help locals who were stranded in the floods in Houston.

He says to people suffering from Hurricane Harvey and the resulting flooding that "You're going to have what you need, and it's going to go fast." Trump adds that he's spoken with members of Congress and "everybody feels for" people in the storm's path.

The storm has dumped historic amounts of rain on areas in and around Houston, which continues to flood. Deaths have been blamed on Hurricane Harvey, the first major natural disaster of Trump's presidency.

Trump is expected to visit the region beginning Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.