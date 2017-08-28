US Army veteran's trailer stolen in Louisville with motorcycle and lifetime of memories inside

In June, LMPD Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot. Dimitri Harris was taken into custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Army veteran Kenneth Calhoun was pulling a trailer Friday and had a blowout.

He left it on the side of the road and went to get a new tire, but when he returned, the trailer and a lifetime of memories and mementos were gone.

After 18 years of service, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2010, he called this as "devastating" as any loss he felt in combat.

"I had a flat tire on my trailer, I had a blowout, and I actually pulled over to the shoulder, removed the tire and wheel," Calhoun said..

Calhoun said he parked the trailer on the side of the road about a mile north of the Brooks exit on I-65 South.

"I locked the hitch and left to go have the tire replaced, and when I came back, it was gone," he said.

Inside the trailer were his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and a lot of memories from his time in the Army.

"I was devastated," Calhoun said. "The items stolen from me were things that, after the war, when I came back from the war, that I had acquired to help ease the pain."

Calhoun contacted LMPD and created a Facebook post. The post has been shared more than 2,500 times and even generated a tip. A woman believes she may have seen the trailer.

"She said she seen that trailer earlier making a horrific noise, starting up Brooks Hill here, which it would have, dragging it on the axle," he said.

So until a detective is assigned the case, Calhoun said he will work the leads.

"I'm not leaving this county until I find my trailer and my personal things," he said. "I am going to go door-to-door to every house in this county if I have to."

And if that doesn't lead to his trailer, he hopes his service to his country will.

"Because I give the best years of my life to this country," he said. "The very people who stole my trailer is the very people I was willing to lay my life down for.

Calhoun said there were also two guns in the trailer. His other concern is that the weapons are now in the hands of criminals.

