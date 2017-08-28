73-year-old Louisville man revered for his work with Habitat for Humanity

In June, LMPD Officer Brad Shouse was shot in the foot. Dimitri Harris was taken into custody.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With every cut, carry and bracket, Chuck Sgro is motivated by people he's helped along the way.

He said he's helped 366 children and 226 adults through Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville, and he's currently building his 152nd house as a team leader in southwest Louisville.

Sgro doesn't get paid a thing, and he said he works about 30-35 hours per week at it. The 73-year-old is a retired businessman, and when he started volunteering, he had no idea how to build anything ... let alone a house.

"We can teach you how to build houses," said Rob Locke, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville. "What we struggle to teach people is how to relate with one another, and Chuck has that in spades.

"First I thought about Chuck as a four-leaf clover in a field, but he's kind of like a five-leaf clover. We don't find people like Chuck every day."

Chuck and his team built mom-of-three Vonnetta Wilson's wheelchair-accessible home last year. He left quite the impression.

"Mr. Chuck, he really accommodated me and my family," Wilson said.

The stories of the families he's helped in Louisville are countless.

"I thought I was going to play golf (after I retired), and I tried that and didn't get any better ,so I'm thinking this is what I need to do," Sgro said. "The reward is the people and knowing what you've done for the community."

Habitat for Humanity said the need in our community is great, and that means the need for volunteers is as well. If you're interested, click here.

